comScore

LeBron James, Other Sports Stars Ridicule NFL Club Being Rebranded as ‘Washington Football Team’: ‘Is That Real?? No Way!’

By Charlie NashJul 23rd, 2020, 2:27 pm

@WashingtonNFL/Twitter

Sports stars, commentators, and social media users ridiculed the Washington NFL club’s temporary rebrand as the Washington Football Team, Thursday expressing disbelief at the generic new name.

Veteran NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted, “Who you play for? The Washington football team.. naw that ain’t it,” along with a laughing emoji. “For some reason that alone makes me feel it won’t be a football season.. I’m sad seriously.”

“No disrespect to Washington football team but that’s a soul crusher not to have a football name,” he added.

NBA legend LeBron James also weighed in, commenting, “Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team???. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh.”

“They had 88 years to think of a new name and…” reacted CNN commentator Keith Boykin, while comedian Tim Young wrote, “SPOILER ALERT: Nobody’s going to buy ‘Washington Football Team’ merch.”

The Washington club announced its decision to change the name this month after a Washington Post editorial called the former name a “slur that denigrates and disrespects Native Americans.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: