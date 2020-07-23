LeBron James, Other Sports Stars Ridicule NFL Club Being Rebranded as ‘Washington Football Team’: ‘Is That Real?? No Way!’

Sports stars, commentators, and social media users ridiculed the Washington NFL club’s temporary rebrand as the Washington Football Team, Thursday expressing disbelief at the generic new name.

It begins here… pic.twitter.com/CHCCZ64W81 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020

Veteran NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted, “Who you play for? The Washington football team.. naw that ain’t it,” along with a laughing emoji. “For some reason that alone makes me feel it won’t be a football season.. I’m sad seriously.”

Who you play for? The Washington football team.. naw that ain’t it 😂 For some reason that alone makes me feel it won’t be a football season.. I’m sad seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 23, 2020

“No disrespect to Washington football team but that’s a soul crusher not to have a football name,” he added.

No disrespect to Washington football team but that’s a soul crusher not to have a football name — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 23, 2020

NBA legend LeBron James also weighed in, commenting, “Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team???. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh.”

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

“They had 88 years to think of a new name and…” reacted CNN commentator Keith Boykin, while comedian Tim Young wrote, “SPOILER ALERT: Nobody’s going to buy ‘Washington Football Team’ merch.”

They had 88 years to think of a new name and… https://t.co/an0aUTz3rg — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 23, 2020

SPOILER ALERT: Nobody’s going to buy “Washington Football Team” merch. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 23, 2020

I’m digging this new Washington Football Team mascot pic.twitter.com/Gn0YNRrkqF — Rob (@robrousseau) July 23, 2020

“WFT” is pretty close to what their fans have been shouting for decades. https://t.co/qaufAQoMNs — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 23, 2020

I can’t even think of a joke about “The Washington Football Team.” — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 23, 2020

They had all that time and came up with, “Washington Football Team”..

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 23, 2020

Can’t believe this is real lol https://t.co/IIePi4dWx0 — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) July 23, 2020

The Washington I Can’t Evens https://t.co/nOU4Au18KG — Tina Nguyen (@tina_nguyen) July 23, 2020

Disappointed they didn’t go for Washington FC. https://t.co/LLEXRjiqh6 — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 23, 2020

May I recommend the Washington Joint Subcommittees https://t.co/xIaosNRTjR — Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 23, 2020

The Washington club announced its decision to change the name this month after a Washington Post editorial called the former name a “slur that denigrates and disrespects Native Americans.”

