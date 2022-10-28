LeBron James Reveals He Renounced Support For Cowboys After Jerry Jones Cracked Down on Anthem Kneeling

NBA star LeBron James announced he ceased to be a Dallas Cowboys fan when owner Jerry Jones pushed back on players taking a knee for the national anthem.

In 2017, Jones told reporters after a loss against the Green Bay Packers that he would not allow players to kneel during the national anthem in protest.

“We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag,” Jones said to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag.”

Those comments did not sit well with James, a long-time Cowboys fan and noted super fan of the historic organization.

In an Instagram live with Maverick Carter, James’s business partner, they broke the news that James and his television show The Shop would have an alternative broadcast for Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. Carter asked James about his football fandom and his love for the Cowboys.

“I ain’t heard you talk shit about the Cowboys in a long,” Carter said to James. “I mean, maybe since 1997 or something. Are you still a Cowboys fan?”

“Nah, man, I had to sit down on the Cowboys, man,” James answered. “It’s just things that were going on when guys were kneeling, and guys were having the freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner.”

James wasted no time to call out the Cowboys’ leadership but did not say the owner, Jones, by name.

“A lot of people in they front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, ‘if you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again,'” James added. I just didn’t think it was appropriate.” in

James explained he still had relationships with players on the Cowboys.

“I like a lot of the players on the team still,” James continued. “CeeDee Lamb, obviously our boy Zeke (Ezekiel Elliot), you know, Buckeye. I still mess with him. I love Micah Parsons; he’s a dog, oh my God. Micah Parsons’ is a dog. You know, Trevon Diggs. But I had to turn it in.

James revealed he had a new team to root for, his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m all in on the Browns,” James said. “You know, one shining moment!”

Watch above via James and Uninterrupted‘s Instagram.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com