LeBron James’ Son Rushes Off Court After Gun Scare At High School Basketball Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James‘ son, Bronny James, rushed off the court of his high school basketball game after a gun scare caused a stampede out of the gym.

Saturday night, Bronny‘s high school team played in a showcase tournament at Wise High in Washington, D.C. Sierra Canyon, which Bronny plays for, faced DeMatha in the game.

A fight allegedly broke out between spectators, and someone allegedly thought one of the spectators had a gun on their person.

Speculation of a weapon in the high school gym caused panic among players, coaches, and fans, which resulted in mass chaos at the D.C high school gym. Everyone in the gym ran toward the exits, as the video showed.

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early. Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022

The police told TMZ Sports that no gun was found after a thorough search. No injuries were reported after the mass exodus.

The game had two minutes left, but it did not continue “out of an abundance of caution,” DeMatha head coach Mike G Jones III told TMZ Sports.

The event’s organizer, Paragon Marketing Group, canceled a game scheduled for Sunday.

“Given the incident in the stands tonight during the CBC vs. Stags game at Wise High School, we have canceled Sunday’s event,” the president of Paragon Marketing Group, Rashid Ghazi, said in a statement.

