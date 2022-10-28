LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ to Have Manningcast-Style Broadcast For Thursday Night Football

LeBron James‘ show The Shop and Amazon Prime are bringing an alternate broadcast to Thursday Night Football‘s game on November 17.

James and Maverick Carter, co-producer of The Shop, announced the news on Instagram Live during Thursday night’s game. The Shop features James and his close friends discussing topics ranging from sports to politics, pop culture, and more.

The idea for James and his show on Thursday follows a similar path that Peyton and Eli Manning have set for ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Manningcast.

The game will see the Tennessee Titans face off with the Green Bay Packers. Commentator regulars Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are assigned their normal duties as play-by-play and color commentator.

Host Charissa Thompson made the announcement at halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. James and Carter seemed excited about the opportunity to broadcast an NFL game from their show’s studio.

“We are live from The Shop November 17th, man,” James said. “Packers and Titans. And, like you said, we get to talk football. Like the late great [John] Madden, you know, like all the analysts that do the game.”

“We love football,” James said. “And for us to have this moment, you know, with uninterrupted and The Shop. For us being able to bring this to Thursday night, I think it’s incredible for us, man. I’m happy to be a part of it, that’s for damn sure.

