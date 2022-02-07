Leslie Jones may be ending her hilarious live commentary of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing issues with NBC, the broadcaster of the games.

“Im (sic) starting to feel like this should be my last Olympics I live tweet,” she wrote on Monday. “I know I know, another celebrity bitching. But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it.”

Leslie Jones does it stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow pic.twitter.com/jark0Joc0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

Some Twitter users quickly suggested she ensure the “trolls” don’t win by continuing her commentary, prompting the former Saturday Night Live star to reveal NBC has taken issue with her live narration of the games.

“They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me,” she added in her Twitter statement. “And I’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard.”

Jones lamented that “no one is fighting for or with me,” adding, “Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love.”

It’s unclear exactly who took issue with Jones’ live commentary of the 2022 Winter Olympics, a venture she also undertook during the last few Summer and Winter Olympics games, as well as the 2020 presidential election.

In a previous Instagram post, Jones tagged NBC Sports, asking her followers to question why the network failed to recognize her commentary comes “from the heart.”

View this post on Instagram

“I have watched Olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart,” she wrote in the caption. “Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @teamusa.”

