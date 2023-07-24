‘Like You’re Punching a Little Person’: A-Rod Gives Bizarre Hitting Tip on Michael Kay’s Alternate Broadcast

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez had an unorthodox approach to hitting back in his playing days.

On Sunday’s edition of the KayRod Cast — the Manningcast-style alternate broadcast hosted by Michael Kay — Rodriguez explained the difference in hitting approaches between his generation and the current one. Rodriguez finished his career with a batting average of .295, 696 home runs, and 117.5 wins above replacement (WAR); so any hitting tips from him would be invaluable to young players.

Still, nothing could have prepared viewers for what he had to say.

“So in batting practice, I’m coming at the ball from here — posture up — and right down,” Rodriguez said while going through his swing on the set. “You can’t get in trouble: it’s like you’re punching a little person with your right hand. It’s going, ‘boom,’ right there.

“You saw Paul O’Neill all the time going like this. You saw (Derek) Jeter going like this … You literally don’t swing down at the baseball, but you practice it that way so you can have a perfect swing.”

The results may speak for themselves, but New Yorkers will surely add this to the list of reasons to dislike Rodriguez. As a member of the Yankees, he managed to get on the bad side of the universally-beloved Jeter and was suspended for the entire 2014 season due to PED use. Now, fans can watch old highlights with the knowledge that Rodriguez may have been imagining a little person in front of him.

Watch above via ESPN2

