LISTEN: 49ers Star Deebo Samuel Hangs Up On Radio Host After Profane, Testy Exchange About Last Year’s NFC Title Game Loss

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has grown tired of the questions about his team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

In fact, he got so fed up during a recent CBS Sports Radio interview that he abruptly hung up.

On Monday’s episode of The Zach Gelb Show, Gelb asked Samuel about his comments after the loss when he claimed the 49ers would have won by a significant margin if quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t get hurt.

“Why would that have been the case?” Gelb said.

Samuel was quick to shoot it down.

“I don’t know, that’s old,” he responded.

Gelb, however, continued to press him.

“Do you not still believe that?” he said.

While Samuel agreed, he was still eager to move past the question.

“I mean, I do,” Samuel said, “but I mean, that shit is … We’re not gonna keep talking about it. I mean, I said what I said.”

Undeterred, Gelb asked Samuel what he expects from the rematch between the teams on Dec. 3.

“You know how that’s gonna go down,” Gelb said. “You’re going into Philadelphia. Those fans are gonna be booing you loud. You have a message for Eagles fans?”

That’s when a woman — presumably someone from the 49ers media team — suddenly spoke on the phone and said, “Hey, guys. Alright, we’re good to go.” A surprised Gelb asked what she meant, and she responded, “We’re gonna head into camp right now.”

When the team rep hung up, Gelb ripped Samuel for being so bothered by the questions.

“Deebo Samuel right there,” Gelb said. “Doesn’t wanna answer a few questions. Are you serious? We got hung up on because all we did was ask him about the quarterback situation, and then Philadelphia? And we got hung up on by Deebo Samuel? That’s a joke, an absolute joke. That’s absurd! We were told we had 15 minutes with him. He was on for five-six minutes and he didn’t wanna answer anything.”

He then accused Samuel of having no interest in doing the interview and only appearing on the show to promote his own endeavors.

“So I’ve done this long enough,” Gelb said. “That was just, ‘Get the promotional plug out of the way.” Then, you don’t wanna answer any questions and you hand the phone off to the public relations person. What a joke that was.”

