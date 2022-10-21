LISTEN: Jerry Jones Acknowledges Dropping F-Bomb on Robert Kraft: ‘You Express Yourself With People You Know’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted to a disagreement with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at an NFL owner’s meeting on Tuesday.

Jones reportedly threw an f-bomb at Kraft about a vote on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension. According to an ESPN report, Jones was against the compensation committee’s decision to discuss a new contract for Goodell.

“Don’t fuck with me,” Jones reportedly told Kraft.

Jones addressed his altercation with Kraft in his weekly spot Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

When one of the show’s hosts asked him about the rumor, Jones explained had to be aware of what he might say.

“I’ve just gotten used to the fact that when you’re saying something, it’s highly likely that it could be recorded or it could be being heard, and it will be repeated,” Jones said. “I’ve just gotten used to that, so consequently, I really don’t say things that; it’s almost like every time I talk, it’s like talking to you guys over the air here.”

Jones did not appreciate the story in the public eye because he said it behind closed doors.

“So, an answer to your question, it’s not surprising or, frankly, disappointing to me that anything that’s said in a meeting that you would think would have a lot of real exclusivity or protection so that you could really express your feelings, it’s not surprising to me that it’s out, would get out, and certainly when you are in those situations you express yourself with people you know and people that are around a lot and express yourself in different ways,” Jones added.

Jones gave his take on what happened between him and Kraft without a yes or no answer.

“I would say, in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste,” Jones answered.

Listen above via 105.3 The Fan.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com