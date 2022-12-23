LISTEN: Mike Francesa Compares NY Jets Spiraling Season To A Bus Crashing Full Speed Into A Wall

Radio icon Mike Francesa compared the New York Jets’ lousy season to a bus driving 80 mph and crashing head-on into a wall.

The Jets played the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night and lost miserably 19-3. After the Jets fans booed their team off the field at halftime, Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson was benched for his awful performance, where he only completed nine passes out of 18 attempts for 92 yards and threw an interception.

The Jets have lost four straight games as their playoff chances continue to dwindle in the 2022 NFL season. They now sit two games outside of a playoff spot.

Francesa, who was on sports talk radio WFAN for 30 years in New York, had enough of the Jets’ dismal season. On The Mike Francesa Podcast, the so-called Sports Pope did not hold back on his assessment of the Jets.

After Francesa dissected the Jets’ play calling at the end of the first half, he thought that warranted the tremendous amount of boos fans rained down on the Jets’ players as they headed to the locker room.

“The fans were booing that because they’re smart fans!” Francesa said. “They know what you’re doing!”

Francesa decided to compare the Jets season to a bus driven by Wilson and aimed straight for a wall.

“They took this season, which five or six weeks ago was so promising, and they drove it at 80mph into the wall,” Francesa added. “They all got in the bus, they put Zach behind the wheel, and they drove this right into the wall this season.”

Listen above via The Mike Francesa Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com