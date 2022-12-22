LISTEN: Steve Young Finds Out During Live Radio Interview That Deal Between San Fransisco Giants And Carlos Correa Fell Apart

During a radio interview, hall-of-fame quarterback Steve Young found out that a deal between the San Francisco Giants and Carlos Correa fell apart.

Tuesday afternoon, the Giants announced they would not hold a press conference to introduce Carlos Correa as their next shortstop. The Giants did not like an ankle injury that Correa sustained in the minor leagues as a 19-year-old.

Early Wednesday morning, it was announced that Correa agreed on a contract with the New York Mets on a 12-year contract worth $315 million.

Young, who works for ESPN, was in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, and apparently, because of his travel schedule, he had no idea that the deal between Correa and the Giants fell apart.

On Wednesday afternoon, Young was a guest on a San Francisco radio station, KNBR, and their afternoon drive show, Tolbert and Copes. As the interview wrapped up, the co-host Tom Tolbert asked Young about his thoughts about Correa.

“Oh, by the way, what’d you think about Carlos Correa?” Tolbert asked.

Tolbert expected an answer of disappointment from Young, but he got an answer as if he still believed Correa would become a Giant.

“Why not? I mean, there was a couple of names that I was hoping for, but okay,” Young answered.

Tolbert seemed floored that he had to break the news to Young.

“No, no. He’s not here, Steve!” Tolbert added. “You didn’t hear the news! He signed with the Mets!”

“What?!” a stunned Young exclaimed.

After Tolbert and show co-host Adam Copeland got a good laugh, there was radio silence for a few seconds before Tolbert informed him what had happened.

“Bro, he back out of the deal!” Tolbert continued.

“You’re telling me in the time I was going to Green Bay and back, and the two days since, we lost him?” Young questioned.

After Tolbert and Copeland confirmed that to Young, he became annoyed that a star athlete said no to the Bay Area.

“Two things, one clearly I’ve been deep into Christmas ’cause you guys are breaking news that broke three years ago, so that’s great,” Smith added. “I really look smart on that one. And the second thing is, what the hell! No! No, we don’t roll that way! You don’t reject us like that. That’s not how we roll! We land guys like you! You don’t head fake us!”

Tolbert and Copeland informed Young that the Giants said no due to Correa’s medical records, so it was not the way he thought it happened.

“I gotta process this,” Young said. “We’ll process this next year, boys. You just ruined my Christmas!”

Listen above via Tolbert and Copes on KNBR.

