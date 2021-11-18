LISTEN: Texas Tech Radio Announcers Suspended by Big 12 for Blasting Refs

The Texas Tech radio crew made an unbelievable call of the Red Raiders 62-yard game winning field goal last weekend, but they also got themselves suspended for blasting referees during the same broadcast.

The Big 12 conference decided the criticism went too far, announcing a one-game suspension for the Red Raider Radio Network’s play-by-play voice Brian Jensen and analyst John Harris.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a press release. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

Before Texas Tech won the game, the announcers suggested the Big 12 was conspiring to let Iowa State win because the officiating was so bad.

“I’ll say it right now, the Big 12 does not want Iowa State to lose this game,” Harris said after officials overturned an interception by Texas Tech at the goal line. Harris continued to eviscerate the referees by naming some of them on-air and blasting their performance as an embarrassment. Timothy Burke shared audio of the comments in question, syncing it with the game’s video feed.

OK. As it turns out I *do* have the Texas Tech radio call that got their announcers suspended by the Big 12. Part one: pic.twitter.com/TSH2NivQCq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 18, 2021

Announcers have been suspended or fired by the schools and teams they represent. Earlier this month Arizona State fired sideline reporter Jordan Simone for claiming head coach Herman Edwards should be fired. But a conference stepping in to reprimand announcers for their criticism appears to be a new reproach.

