LISTEN: Tom Brady Snipes F-Bombs at Radio Co-Host When Asked About His NFL Future

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady sniped at his radio co-host when he was asked about his future plans of playing in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion just finished his 23rd season as a quarterback in the NFL after his Buccaneers team lost to the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card Weekend match-up. Brady is due to be a free agent this upcoming offseason, and many people believe that he will not return to Tampa Bay, but may continue his career elsewhere. In an episode released Monday evening, Brady was speaking on his SiriusXM show Let’s Go! with his co-host, Jim Gray — who asked Brady about his future.

“Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing. You said you’d take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” Gray asked.

Without hesitation, Brady dropped the hammer on his co-host and gave an answer filled with expletives and seemed very annoyed that Gray asked the question.

“Jim, if I knew what I was going to fucking do, I’d have already fucking done it,” Brady said. “Okay? I’m taking it a day at a time.”

An awkward four second silence ensued.

“I sense you’re antagonized by the question,” Gray continued. “It’s only the question everybody wants to hear!”

Brady called Gray “scratchy” four times before the sarcasm spilled over.

“I appreciate your asking [the question]. Thank you,” Brady said.

The two laughed off the chippy answer the quarterback gave his Let’s Go! co-host.

Brady will turn 46 right before the start of the 2023 NFL season. Despite that, former teammate Rob Gronkowski thinks Brady will return.

“Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play football, that’s where he’ll be next year,” Gronk said on Sunday.

Brady has also signed a 10-year, $350 million contract with Fox Sports to join their broadcast team whenever he does hang up his cleats.

Listen above via Let’s Go! Podcast.

