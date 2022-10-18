LISTEN: WFAN’s Boomer and Gio Show Goes Off the Rails Following Sound Drop About a ‘Penis-Shaped Bumper Car’

WFAN’s morning show, Boomer and Gio, took a wild turn after board operator Eddie Scozzare decided to hit an ill-timed sound drop that stopped the show in its tracks.

The show’s update anchor, Jerry Recco, was in the studio Tuesday morning to do his hourly update with show hosts — former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti — when the show went south.

Before Recco gave his update, the show discussed the origins of Al & Jerry’s Postgame Podcast, hosted by Recco and show producer Al Dukes.

As Recco began to give his update about the postponement of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Clevland Guardians, Scozzare decided to hit a sound drop by Recco from the podcast, which sent the show in another direction.

“Penis-shaped bumper car and vibrating cinema,” Recco was heard saying in the drop.

“He’s still going,” Recco said with a laugh.

“Eddie, that was five minutes ago,” Giannotti added and began to impersonate Scozzare. “‘Oh, I’m sorry, you moved on?'”

“I haven’t,” Scozzare answered with a laugh.

“[He’s] like a four-year-old,” Recco continued. “Penis, penis, penis.”

Giannotti continued to impersonate Scozzare and what he imagined the show’s board operator did while he tried to find the drop of Recco.

“‘Oh, I’m not done with this,'” Giannotti continued. “‘Scroll, scroll, penis, penis, clitoris, penis. Hold on, hold on, hold on, oh, they’ve moved onto the Yankees. I don’t care! It’s the penis bumper car I was looking for!'”

Recco tried to collect himself and get the show steered in the right direction.

“Well listen, you want those, or do you want to hear from Brian Cashman?” Recco asked.

Giannotti quickly answered Recco’s question.

“You know, it’s a good point,” Gianotti answered as he laughed. “I think I rather hear those drops.”

Esiason sat there and laughed, and at one point, he put his head down and continued to laugh into his hands, almost speechless.

Watch and listen above via WFAN and CBS Sports Network.

