Little Kid Blows Up Reporter’s Shot During Phillies NLCS Celebration With an Extremely Philadelphia Salute

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan decided to flip off a news reporter from San Diego — after the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres Sunday evening.

Julian Del Gaudio, a sports anchor for Fox 5 San Diego, was doing a standup outside Citizens Bank Park Sunday night after the Phillies defeated the Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series to win the N.L. pennant. The Phillies will play in the World Series for the first time since 2009.

As Del Gaudio was taping his report, a young fan saluted the correspondent in perfectly Philadelphian fashion by giving him the middle finger.

“Well Philly, thanks for the memories,” Del Gaudio wrote on Twitter, captioning the photo.

Del Gaudio also wrote, “Gonna miss Philly” on his Instagram story with the same picture he posted on Twitter.

The young fan sported a white t-shirt with a red Liberty Bell and a smile ear to ear.

Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead and sent Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy. Harper won the NLCS’s Most Valuable Player.

The Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

