LIV Golf’s Bryson Dechambeau Goes Down After Getting Clotheslined By Rope: ‘What the F*ck Guys’

LIV Golf’s Bryson Dechambeau got clotheslined by a rope that sent him to his knees over the weekend.

Playing in the Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, Dechambeau attempted to walk under the gallery rope.

“Oh my god what the fuck guys,” Dechambeau continued. “Oh my fucking God. I can’t see. Shit! Oh, right in my eye. I can’t even see right now. The thing split my eye.”

It appeared the rope did catch him in the eye as he covered his face with his hands as he went down on one knee:

Down goes Bryson. (Also, interesting word choice!) pic.twitter.com/YPqrinQYDD — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 18, 2022

“Off with his head!” said one of the LIV golf announcers.

The rope was being held by a volunteer of the tournament, and Dechambeau never put his hands up to push the rope over his head.

One announcer used a boxing joke after seeing the replay of Dechambeau: “Standing 8 count now.”

Dechambeau continued through the round. He finished the tournament six under par and seven shots off the winner, Cameron Smith.

It appears we have found a weakness in Bryson’s game: the rope intended to stop fans from running in a player’s view. At least we know the rope works when it’s needed.

