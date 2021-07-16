‘Love My Driver’: Watch Brooks Kopeka MASTERFULLY Troll His Rival, Bryson DeChambeau

After a strong performance at The Open Championship Friday, Brooks Koepka used his post-round interview as an opportunity to take a shot at his golf rival Bryson DeChambeau.

On Thursday, DeChambeau walked off the golf course in frustration, blaming an erratic first round on his driver, which was designed specifically for him by Cobra. Passing the blame prompted a response from the club’s manufacturer, who fired back at DeChambeau for acting like an “8-year-old.”

After Koepka went out and shot an impressive 4-under-par 70 in the second round, he took an unprompted, but obvious dig at DeChambeau. “Drove the ball great, love my driver,” Koepka told Todd Lewis of The Golf Channel.

The two elite golfers have been going back and forth since at least 2019 when Koepka complained about DeChambeau’s “embarrassing” slow pace of play. In May, the golf feud reached a new height when Koepka was unable to hide his disdain as DeChambeau walked behind his interview with Lewis at The PGA Championship. Two months later, there remains no love lost between two of the sport’s elite golfers.

Watch above via The Golf Channel

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com