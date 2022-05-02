WATCH: LPGA Golfer Draws Praise for Talking Candidly About Competing During ‘That Time of The Month’ in Viral Interview

By Amiliano Fragoso
May 2nd, 2022
 

LPGA golfer Lydia Ko finished only two strokes shy of capturing the Palos Verdes Championship over the weekend but certainly scored a victory when veteran golf reporter Jerry Foltz caught up with her after the match for an interview.

The New Zealand golfer was asked about back issues she was experiencing during the final round, having LPGA physical therapist, Chris Wicker, work on her in-between holes. The explanation Ko gave Foltz, however, was not quite what he was expecting.

“I hope not. It’s that time of the month, I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you,” Ko said while laughing. “So when that happens, my back gets really tight and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted. But it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

“Uhhh, thanks,” a shocked Foltz said awkwardly.

“I know you’re lost for words Jerry, honesty it is,” Ko continued to laugh.

Needless to say, the honest interview has picked up some traction overnight as golf fans and observers across the board praised the 25-year-old golfer for shedding light on “that time of the month” for athletes.

Even though Ko didn’t win the tournament Sunday, finishing tied for third place is still a massive accomplishment considering the circumstances.

The Kiwi golfer will now turn her attention to the Founders Cup in less than two weeks, hoping to emerge the winner this time around.

