LPGA golfer Lydia Ko finished only two strokes shy of capturing the Palos Verdes Championship over the weekend but certainly scored a victory when veteran golf reporter Jerry Foltz caught up with her after the match for an interview.

The New Zealand golfer was asked about back issues she was experiencing during the final round, having LPGA physical therapist, Chris Wicker, work on her in-between holes. The explanation Ko gave Foltz, however, was not quite what he was expecting.

“I hope not. It’s that time of the month, I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you,” Ko said while laughing. “So when that happens, my back gets really tight and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted. But it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

“Uhhh, thanks,” a shocked Foltz said awkwardly.

“I know you’re lost for words Jerry, honesty it is,” Ko continued to laugh.

Needless to say, the honest interview has picked up some traction overnight as golf fans and observers across the board praised the 25-year-old golfer for shedding light on “that time of the month” for athletes.

Lydia Ko just said… “It’s that time of the month. You know, my back hurts.”@JerryFoltzGC had absolutely no idea how to follow up. My night (maybe year) has been made. 😂😂😂 — Lisa Cornwell (@LisaMCornwell) May 2, 2022

Listen, I’m just a dumb dumb man, but getting into contention during “that time of the month” is incredible. Lydia Ko with an insane performance and a hilarious interview. — Mr Poosh (@Pooshdaddy) May 2, 2022

Lydia Ko interview had my laughing out loud just thinking of @JerryFoltzGC face! 🤣 — Kristy McPherson (@KRISTY2208) May 2, 2022

Love this! Let’s normalize talking about our periods. Lydia Ko has interviewer ‘lost for words’ as she discusses period pain https://t.co/IUoMV2PaCU @DrJenGunter — Judy Melinek M.D. (@drjudymelinek) May 2, 2022

Asked about working with a trainer at the @PV_Champ, Lydia Ko offered a relatable answer for female golfers. 😂 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 2, 2022

Likely a top awkward career moment for @JerryFoltzGC, but you gotta love Lydia Ko. She’s great. https://t.co/FqGPrtSFc8 — Adam Shadoff FOX 35 (@FOX35Adam) May 2, 2022

Even though Ko didn’t win the tournament Sunday, finishing tied for third place is still a massive accomplishment considering the circumstances.

Here comes Lydia! 🔥 A birdie on 15 and Lydia Ko is two shots behind the leader! pic.twitter.com/gF1GR9orHz — LPGA (@LPGA) May 2, 2022

The Kiwi golfer will now turn her attention to the Founders Cup in less than two weeks, hoping to emerge the winner this time around.

Watch above via The Golf Channel

