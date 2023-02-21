‘Mad Dog’ Russo Spends 5 Hilarious Minutes Ranking the Worst Presidents Ever: ‘Buchanan … He Basically Left Lincoln Nothing To Work With’

Sirius XM’s Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo commemorated Presidents Day, Monday, by ranking the worst presidents ever — in an absolutely hilarious monologue sure to delight his fans, and horrify history professors.

On Monday’s Mad Dog Unleashed, a caller asked Russo to rate his bottom five Oval Office dwellers. The stream-of-consciousness ranking process that followed was nothing short of an uproarious — albeit historically-challenged — laugh riot.

“Andrew Johnson is in the mix. The guy who preceded (Abraham) Lincoln, is that (James) Buchanan?” Russo said. “James Buchanan, he basically left Lincoln nothing to work with. He’s in the mix; that’s two.”

“(Warren) Harding was awful, hanging out with girls in basically closets in San Francisco when he had the heart attack. He’s awful,” Russo added — dismissing Harding with nary a mention of the Teapot Dome scandal.

Mad Dog explained he would not name current President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump “because I don’t want to get into a polarization discussion.” He kept the list to those who served prior to World War II.

“I hate to do this because he did a great job for the country in other areas. He’s one of the great engineers we’ve ever had, went to Stanford, but I gotta put Herbert Hoover in there — because he was the President at the time of the depression,” Russo said. “Succeeded Calvin Coolidge and was a mess, so I got to put him in there too.”

Russo also floated James Garfield as a prospect, but decided to leave him off the list, since he only served six months before he was assassinated. Mad Dog then turned to a famous father-son duo in an effort to fill out his list.

“John Quincy Adams wasn’t great. His father (John Adams) wasn’t a great President either,” Russo said. “But his father was sort of undercut by (Thomas) Jefferson, so I gotta lay low there.”

Mad Dog did not elaborate on what he meant by “undercut,” but decided to leave both Adams out of his ranking. Ultimately, only Johnson, Buchanan, Hoover, and Harding made the list — as the Dog was unable to find a worthy fifth candidate.

Listen above via Sirius XM.

