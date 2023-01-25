‘Mad Dog’ Russo Throws First Take Off the Rails With ‘Booty’ Remark: ‘I Used The Wrong Word!’

ESPN’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo used such a weird phrase to describe an NFL team’s draft capital that it sent First Take into near-hysteria Wednesday.

Russo, along with First Take‘s Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, had ESPN’s NFL draft guru Mel Kiper on for a segment to discuss the upcoming NFL draft, which takes place in late April.

Russo began his question by examining the Chicago Bears, who have the number one pick, and their situation at quarterback. Mad Dog wanted to know if the Bears liked quarterback Justin Fields enough to trade down in the draft order to acquire more draft picks. But the colorful phrase he used to describe it sent the show spiraling.

“So, if you love Fields, do you trade down to help your draft booty and take more picks?” Russo asked.

Stephen A. shot a perplexed look at the word “booty” while Russo continued to try and complete his thought.

Qerim gave a “what?” as she also seemed floored by Mad Dog’s vocabulary, and then the bottom fell out and everyone started rolling.

“I used the wrong word!” Russo said. “Look at him laughing at me! I mean, can I finish the question!”

Smith put his head on the table and laughed his “booty” off. Kiper was shown on screen also cracking up.

Qerim demanded that Russo answer what he meant by “draft booty,” and the Long Island, New York native finally gave his reasoning.

“Capital! All the stuff you get with the draft and everything else! Assets! Picks! Things like that! I don’t know; it came to me! Stupid!” Russo shouted.

Mad Dog finally focused and continued to make his point about the situation for the Bears in the upcoming draft, but Stephen A. and Kiper continued to laugh their tails off, making the question Russo was trying to ask a bit moot.

Before Kiper even gave his honest answer about the Bears, he tied in Russo’s MLB Network program with a response.

“I’m just now waiting for High Heat; I want to get some more High Heat!” Kiper added.

Watch above via ESPN.

