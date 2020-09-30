Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that it would allow a limited number of fans to attend its National League Championship Series and World Series, which will both be held inside the league’s “bubble” at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

According to NBC Sports, the baseball league will begin to sell 11,5o0 tickets per game to the public for the NLCS and World Series starting on October 6th. MLB had prohibited fans from attending any of its regular season games and has only begun to allow players’ families to watch games from the stadiums for the initial playoff games.

The scaled-down attendance levels will allow the league to implement numerous safety protocols to prevent endangering the public from Covid-19. Per NBC Sports:

– Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

– Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

– Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

– No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

– Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

– Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

– No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

The American League Championship Series, however, will not be accommodating fans. Scheduled to be held in San Diego’s Petco Park, that postseason round will play to an empty stadium because California’s coronavirus restrictions still bar large gatherings, even outdoors.

