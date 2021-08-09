Major League Baseball Under Fire for Potential Partnership with Barstool Sports: ‘Apparently PornHub Was Not Interested?’

Barstool Sports and Major League Baseball are reportedly discussing a new media partnership, and not all fans are immediately happy about it.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, MLB and Barstool have had “significant” discussions regarding a deal to broadcast midweek games. The news comes shortly after Barstool founder Dave Portnoy announced a sponsorship and exclusive broadcast deal with college football’s Arizona Bowl, depicting the potential for more interest in sports media rights.

Last week, Portnoy posted a video on Twitter claiming Barstool has been in talks with at least one of the “four major sports.” MLB now appears to be the focal point, a league that currently has national TV deals with Fox, Turner and ESPN. After agreeing to a new deal with ESPN that begins next year, the network dropped its national broadcasts of Monday and Wednesday night games, leaving MLB in search of a buyer for that slate of games.

On the surface, the business side of using Barstool to broadcast those games makes sense. MLB desperately needs to attract a younger audience who can grow with the game and Barstool does a better job of reaching that demographic.

While it might help make MLB’s audience younger, a partnership with Barstool can also potentially close the door on other demos because of the brand’s history of misogynistic and racist humor.

Joon Lee, who works for ESPN, the network that is dropping those Monday and Wednesday broadcasts, strongly condemned MLB for its talks with Barstool.

“Choosing to partner with Barstool is a business decision that will actively push away some of the fastest-growing fan groups watching baseball,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

“During the 2020 season, MLB saw an 83 percent increase in TV ratings among women watching baseball,” Lee added. “Internal data from MLB — according to sources — shows women being one of the fastest growing groups of MLB fans.”

Although it has improved recently, diversity in MLB broadcast booths has been a problem for the last century. Barstool’s CEO, CRO, CFO, and VPs of production, commerce and communications are roles currently filled by women. Still, Barstool is often viewed as an untouchable outcast among sports media companies, causing many on Twitter to speak out about baseball’s potential partnership.

MLB obviously wants to grow the game among young people, but choosing to partner with Barstool is a business decision that will actively push away some of the fastest-growing fan groups watching baseball https://t.co/SM92cLwj6B — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) August 9, 2021

“MLB and Barstool potentially could team up to create a new type of broadcast with a focus on in-game gambling.” Every single thing this league does these days is shitty. https://t.co/PgKLzRgyS7 — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) August 9, 2021

MLB saying how they “don’t tolerate racism” after what was investigated yesterday and then bringing in Barstool is such a Manfred move https://t.co/ZiNTdOfXCU — Ryan Garcia (Please Score Runs) (@RyanGarciaYST) August 9, 2021

A weekly baseball game broadcast based on a) gambling and b) Barstool Sports. What could go wrong? Other than a reenactment of Pete Rose, or the Black Sox scandal, or the 1877 Louisville Grays, or the Barstool-ESPN experience or or or https://t.co/XZrsxrB8or — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 9, 2021

Yo @MLB – maybe not a great decision to partner with Barstool. Especially since you claim to be “committed” to recognizing and addressing social inequality in the sport. Partnering with a company owned by an unapologetic racist, misogynist, and sexist probably isn’t the best. — willy adames (& luis uris) simp (@mjames323) August 9, 2021

One moment MLB is celebrating a game called entirely by women, the next they’re negotiating with Barstool. Extremely disappointing. Let’s keep misogyny out of baseball! https://t.co/JP8xT09ZfU — Dave Haller (@HallerDave) August 9, 2021

If MLB is really trying to market to a younger audience, how about they fix blackouts first? — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) August 9, 2021

Um, I hope MLB followed the news today. Not sure its players would appreciate hooking up with this brand. https://t.co/2EdObzdV3Z — Nicole Schuman, M.A. (@Buffalogal) August 9, 2021

Hey, @mlb, I blocked #BarstoolSports for blockheaded bigotry years ago and will never watch a game on it. But, you know, good luck. https://t.co/JjhTLW5I2o — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) August 9, 2021

This is so gross and disappointing. https://t.co/GcAxP1PpGm — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) August 9, 2021

apparently PornHub was not interested huh @MLB? https://t.co/jUyVutJ0lU — Analytics Plant (@AnalyticsPlant) August 9, 2021

If there is anything I have learned over the years, it’s that MLB really doesn’t want me to watch MLB. https://t.co/aUNS8XGHEV — Cold Wartortle (@coldwars) August 9, 2021

Hi @MLB! Don’t do this. This is a very bad idea. This is something you will have to apologize for, within like 2 days of signing the deal. https://t.co/78oSsu8RHW — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com