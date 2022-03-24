Mark Cuban Says TikTok is the Future of Sports: We Can’t Get Kids to ‘Sit for a Full Game’

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is setting his sights on TikTok. Cuban credited the platform as “the future of sports media. Period. End of story.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Cuban discussed why a major shift will be needed in sports media to keep the younger audiences watching.

“We’re not going to get our sixteen-year-olds, twelve-year-olds, or fifteen-year-olds, to sit for a full game,” he said. “It’s just not going to happen!”

Cuban took it one step farther and claimed TikTok could be the saving grace of Major League Baseball. “Baseball is actually the perfect sport to present every at-bat. So, look at it this way. TikTok uses AI to present the things you’re interested in. So if my son and I like Luka Dončić dunks, NBA stuff, and dogs. Right? You’re just going to get a steady stream of that,” Cuban said.

“If Major League Baseball did a TikTok version, call it RedZone for the NBA or RedZone for Major League Baseball and all I cared about were Ohtani, the Texas Rangers, and the Pittsburg Pirates,” Cuban said. “It’s showing me in real-time a live feed just at-bat or just that possession when Luka has the ball. … whatever it may be from my favorite players. That’s the future of sports media.”

Listen above via The Colin Cowherd Podcast .

