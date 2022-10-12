Marshawn Lynch will join Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football pregame show after video surfaced of his DUI arrest from August.

Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue made the announcement to Andrew Marchand and John Ourand on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

“Starting this week, starting this Thursday, we will have Marshawn Lynch,” Donoghue said. “Marshawn will not be on set with us every week, he’s primarily going to be in some pre-taped segments. Which will be really fun.”

Lynch will join former Seattle Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman as part of Amazon’s football coverage. Sherman went on a tirade after last Thursday night’s game when Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson decided to pass the ball instead of a run play. Sherman wished he had his former running back on the postgame show, so they could discuss a similar situation they had in Super Bowl XLIX when Wilson was their quarterback and threw an interception on the one yard line.

“I know he and Sherm will have some fun,” Donoghue added. “We won’t be able to keep them apart.”

Donoghue explained Lynch would help with the amount of time Amazon has on a broadcast.

“I know It’s a huge roster, but we’ve got a lot of time,” Donoghue continued. “We’ve got a pregame show of an hour, we’ve got halftime, we got 10 minute post game, and then we’ve got the NightCap.

On Aug, 9, Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas for Driving Under the Influence, and body-cam footage from the arrest became public. In the video, Lynch is showed hunched over in the driver’s seat of his car with his eyes closed. He barely answered questions from police. Lynch was forced to be removed from the car by police and was placed under arrest. The clip of the arrest was widely shared and drew heavy criticism on social media.

