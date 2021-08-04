Maryland GOP Governor Urges Twice-Covid Stricken Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to Get Jab: He’s ‘Gotta Get Vaccinated’

Fearing the potential ramifications for his state’s NFL team, Maryland GOP Governor Larry Hogan urged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to get vaccinated.

Last week, the Ravens announced Jackson would miss the start of training camp after testing positive for Covid-19. It marked the second time the former league MVP tested positive for Covid, with Jackson having missed a game against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers last season after catching the virus.

“Lamar’s gotta get (vaccinated),” Hogan told WBAL NewsRadio’s Phil Yacuboski. “With the rules the NFL put down, I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game and lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because somebody won’t get a vaccine.”

Jackson has tested positive for Covid twice, but declined to state whether he’s been vaccinated, when asked in June.

“Just like everyone in society, it’s their decision, keeping that to themselves,” Jackson said. “But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from Covid, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it.”

Prior to Jackson’s second positive test, the NFL announced teams could be forced to forfeit a game and paycheck if an outbreak occurs among unvaccinated players. NFL players who refuse the jab are also required to wear masks and abide by strict travel restrictions as the league attempts to incentivize getting vaccinated.

Listen above via WBAL Radio

