Matt Barnes backed up comments he made about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka‘s suspension and speculated if he would coach in the NBA again.

Barnes was a guest on VLAD TV, where he became very open about Udoka’s future with the game of basketball. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-2023 season after an investigation brought up that he had an affair with another staffer.

“If everything comes out he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again,” Barnes said. “I think it’s pretty heavy.”

Barnes explained that there are lines that should not be crossed, and he feels Udoka’s actions went that far.

“Some stuff you can’t do,” Barnes added. “Again not judging, to each his own. I’ve made plenty of mistakes. If everything comes out it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him.”

Barnes originally defended Udoka when the news broke about a possible suspension. That changed when Barnes learned about what happened and deleted his message that defended Udoka.

“After finding out the facts, I erased what I posted,” Barnes said in an Instagram video he shared with his followers. “This situation in Boston is deep. It’s messy. It’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought.”

Watch above via VLAD TV.

