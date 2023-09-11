Matt Ryan Makes His Debut As a Commentator and Immediately Gets Trolled Over His Career Low Point

Six years after the New England Patriots pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, the world simply refuses to let former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan live it down.

Ryan — who’s currently a free agent — made his debut in CBS’s broadcast booth Sunday for the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He might have thought the booth would be a safe place from the relentless trolling about one of the lowest points in his career, but that wasn’t the case at halftime when fellow announcer Andrew Catalon took a not-so-subtle jab.

“We were just chopping some burgers at halftime, saying this game feels like it should be 28-3 in favor of Minnesota,” Catalon said. “Why is it still 10-10?”

The mention of 28-3 — which was the lead the Falcons had in the Super Bowl before the Patriots stormed back — prompted laughter from analyst Tiki Barber.

Ryan’s body language made it clear he knew exactly what Catalon was doing. He rolled his eyes at his broadcast partner and let out a sign, but to his credit, Ryan didn’t verbally respond to the joke. He simply responded to Catalon’s question and provided analysis.

At this point in his career, Ryan’s seen or heard “28-3” hundreds of times, and the joke is something he’s gotten used to. Still, the sting of that loss is something that probably won’t go away any time soon as he’s yet to return to Super Bowl since then.

