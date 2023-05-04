Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has pledged to pay for the funeral services for the families affected by the recent school shooting in Serbia, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, a student of Belgrade’s Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School opened fire shortly after arrival. The boy wandered the halls and entered a classroom before eventually calling the police himself. Nine people — eight students and a security guard — were killed. Six other students and a teacher were hospitalized.

The student brought two pistols to school, authorities said. He got the weapons from his parents’ safe.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.”

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

Although Doncic is from Slovenia, Wojnarowski added, he has ties to Serbia. Doncic has a grandmother, aunt, uncle, and teenage cousin all living in Belgrade. His father Sasha is also Serbian. He is hoping other NBA players from the Balkan region join in assisting those impacted by the tragedy.

