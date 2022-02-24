Media Wants NHL Star and Putin Supporter Alex Ovechkin to Address Russian Invasion of Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, sports media members want to hear from Russian-born NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are set to face-off against the New York Rangers and fellow Russian hockey star Artemi Panarin Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Despite numerous media requests, Ovechkin has not been made available for comment on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Expecting Alex Ovechkin to be available to media in the coming days. He was requested this AM, but Caps want to keep the focus on tonight’s game vs NYR. Ovechkin wants further time before speaking on Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Ovechkin’s wife, kids, mom + dad are in Russia. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 24, 2022

“Expecting Alex Ovechkin to be available to media in the coming days. He was requested this AM, but Caps want to keep the focus on tonight’s game vs NYR,” Samantha Pell of the Washington Post tweeted. “Ovechkin wants further time before speaking on Russia’s attack on Ukraine.”

Others argued we don’t need to hear from Russian athletes regarding government decisions and respected Ovechkin’s silence, especially while his family remains in Russia. But Ovechkin’s situation is unique because of his public support and relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In 2017, Ovechkin launched a re-election campaign on social media for Putin. “I never hid my relationship with our president, always openly supported him,” Ovechkin wrote on Instagram, as transcribed by the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan. “I’m certain there are many of us that support Vladimir Putin. Let’s unite and show everyone a strong and united Russia. Today, I want to announce a social movement in the name of Putin Team.”

Having publicly campaigned for Putin should leave Ovechkin open for questioning. At the time this article was published, Ovechkin’s Instagram profile picture remains a photo of him standing next to Putin, further depicting his affinity for Russia’s president.

Ovechkin is undoubtedly being prepared to deflect questions about Russia’s horrific attack against Ukraine. But that won’t stop the media from inquiring about his well-documented support and friendship with Putin.

Alex Ovechkin was requested but not made available to reporters by the #Caps this morning. Sounds like the expectation is that he’ll take questions at some point soon. His wife, kids and parents are in Russia. My guess is that he wants to be concise when he speaks. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 24, 2022

Keep in mind, regarding Ovechkin, that he has close family in Russia. He will be justifiably nervous about doing anything–even changing his IG picture of him and Vlad–and will be getting guidance on it from various corners, I expect. IOW: this isn’t quite like the NBA. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 24, 2022

Political tensions will be high on the MSG ice tonight with Ovechkin vs Panarin: https://t.co/sCk7uQjpeU — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) February 24, 2022

Seeing a lot of “Ovechkin shouldn’t have to answer questions about Putin” and that’s ridiculous. He campaigned for him. He’s always tried to have it both ways by being a hype man for Putin but claiming it’s not political. It is absolutely fair to ask him about Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1i4odOTnvw — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 24, 2022

No doubt Washington Capitals are brainstorming w Alex Ovechkin on how to respond to Q’s about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ovechkin in 2017 started the social movement and website https://t.co/130MJwYLT2, a website that helped rally support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 24, 2022

In all this, I’m certainly shocked that Alex Ovechkin still has his Instagram profile picture of him with Vladimir Putin. Certainly, he has to be questioned about that relationship. pic.twitter.com/JOS2OVnPYm — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 24, 2022

I’m immersed in news out of Ukraine, but my interest level in what any hockey player — Evgeni Malkin, Alexander Ovechkin or even Artemi Panarin — has to publicly say about that or any tyrant is absolute zero. They’ve got families. Ask Panarin how that goes. Come on, people. — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) February 24, 2022

