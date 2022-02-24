Media Wants NHL Star and Putin Supporter Alex Ovechkin to Address Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Brandon ContesFeb 24th, 2022
 
In the wake of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, sports media members want to hear from Russian-born NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are set to face-off against the New York Rangers and fellow Russian hockey star Artemi Panarin Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Despite numerous media requests, Ovechkin has not been made available for comment on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Expecting Alex Ovechkin to be available to media in the coming days. He was requested this AM, but Caps want to keep the focus on tonight’s game vs NYR,” Samantha Pell of the Washington Post tweeted. “Ovechkin wants further time before speaking on Russia’s attack on Ukraine.”

Others argued we don’t need to hear from Russian athletes regarding government decisions and respected Ovechkin’s silence, especially while his family remains in Russia. But Ovechkin’s situation is unique because of his public support and relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In 2017, Ovechkin launched a re-election campaign on social media for Putin. “I never hid my relationship with our president, always openly supported him,” Ovechkin wrote on Instagram, as transcribed by the Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan. “I’m certain there are many of us that support Vladimir Putin. Let’s unite and show everyone a strong and united Russia. Today, I want to announce a social movement in the name of Putin Team.”

Having publicly campaigned for Putin should leave Ovechkin open for questioning. At the time this article was published, Ovechkin’s Instagram profile picture remains a photo of him standing next to Putin, further depicting his affinity for Russia’s president.

Ovechkin is undoubtedly being prepared to deflect questions about Russia’s horrific attack against Ukraine. But that won’t stop the media from inquiring about his well-documented support and friendship with Putin.

