Mediaite is looking for an ambitious and energetic sports writer to analyze the sports media in the same way the rest of the site focuses on politics and news. The launch of our sports coverage in the spring of 2021 has been a massive success, and now, we’re looking for someone who can help us take it to the next level.

You would be mining for those “holy cow” sports media moments and using any and all of the tools of digital storytelling: Words, video, pictures, social interactions, you name it.

If your passion is sports and you think you have what it takes, then we want to talk to you.

Requirements:

— You should have a clear and in-depth knowledge of the world of sports media including online personalities, major cable and broadcast analysts, leading columnists, and general sports thought-leaders. Not only are you on top of the latest hot takes from Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, you’re able to find the unearthed gem from a mid-market radio host that goes viral.

— You should have a clear understanding of how Twitter, user-generated content, and viral videos are shaping the news cycle. (We want you to find that awesome clip before it blows up!)

— You should have strong news judgment and an eye for underreported content and ideas. Can you find the nugget of interest that no one else has discovered?

— You should have the ability to write an “objective” news article at one moment, and transition into writing an opinionated column the next.

Hours:

This is a full-time position. Flexibility to occasionally work nights and weekends a huge plus.

Location:

New York or D.C.-based writers preferred, but we’re open to remote workers from everywhere.

To apply:

Send us an email (jobs@mediaite.com) with your resume and cover letter explaining why you’re suited for the position. Please include links to articles you’ve written or edited.

About Mediaite:

Mediaite is the site for news and smart opinions about online, broadcast and print media and entertainment, offering original and immediate assessments of the latest news as it breaks.

