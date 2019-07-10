U.S. national soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe gave a jubilant speech following her team’s World Cup victory, and briefly alluded to the 2020 presidential race and President Donald Trump.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a co-captain with Carli [Lloyd] and Alex [Morgan] with this team. It’s my absolute honor to lead this team out on the field. There’s no other place that I would rather be, even in the presidential race. I’m busy, I’m sorry,” Rapinoe joked Wednesday.

In a Public Policy Polling survey, Rapinoe was shown as beating Trump in a national survey if she was the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rapinoe also endorsed U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro, who was briefly drowned out by “EQUAL PAY” chants during his earlier comments.

“I think he’s with us, I think he’s on the right side of things. I think he’s going to make things right,” she said.

After thanking city and New York state officials and authorities, Rapinoe called for the audience and people listening to step up in their communities and work to make the world better.

“This is my charge to everyone. We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less. We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility, every single person here, every single person who is not here, every single person who doesn’t want to be here, every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree, it’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

Rapinoe also seemingly referenced her past comments feuding with both Trump and U.S. Soccer over equal pay.

“Sorry for some of the things I’ve said,” Rapinoe said prompting laughter from the audience. “Not all of the things. But it’s time to come together.”

Watch above, via CNN.

