Megyn Kelly Blasts Colin Kaepernick as a Racist who ‘Hates America’ for Comparing the NFL to Slavery

Megyn Kelly obliterated Colin Kaepernick in response to the former NFL quarterback comparing the league’s draft process to slavery.

“Colin Kaepernick…he’s insane,” Kelly ranted on her SiriusXM radio show. “This is a racist guy. He really is a racist guy and he HATES our country. He hates America.”

Kaepernick’s Netflix series, Colin in Black & White was released over the weekend, and one viral clip featured the former quarterback comparing the assessment of draft prospects to White men scrutinizing slaves centuries ago.

“It’s just another day that Netflix gives this guy his own special,” Kelly said. “And I’m like ‘well I guess it’s going to be about how racist America is.’ Turns out it’s how racist Colin Kaepernick is.”

“Who made him show up to the NFL Combine?” the political commentator continued. “To compare that willing and usually dream come true moment for an NFL football player to SLAVERY? How does this wind up on Netflix?”

Kaepernick was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He want on to earn more than $43 million during an NFL career that was cut short after becoming the first high-profile athlete to kneel during the national anthem. Kaepernick never received a serious contract offer from an NFL team after he initiated the protest.

Kelly played the clip from Kaepernick’s Netflix series, where the former quarterback says, “Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you. Searching for any defect that might affect your performance.”

“Well duh,” Kelly responded. “Isn’t that important to know? If there is a defect?”

Prospects from all sports are examined before teams make investments in them, whether through the draft or free agency. Even in Major League Baseball, former Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey had his first signing bonus offer reduced by 90 percent after the team that drafted him learned of an elbow issue during a physical.

Comparing “43 million dollars to being a slave is a real F-you America moment and I think it’s an F-you Colin Kaepernick moment,” Kelly said. “I can’t believe somebody at Netflix didn’t get up and walk their asses out over this bullsh*t propaganda about our country, the NFL, White people in general. This is outrageous.”

