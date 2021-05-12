Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Advocates for ‘Earthing’ in Far Out GQ Profile: Make a ‘Connection’ to the Earth By ‘Standing Barefoot’

Despite being prone to injury, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard stepped out of rehabbing from elbow surgery to offer everyone some health and wellness tips.

And not just dietary or exercise advice, the 28-year-old pitcher nicknamed Thor says you should turn off your WiFi and 5G cell service at night.

Why? “To mitigate as much EMF or dirty signals affecting how my mitochondria recovers and reacts,” he told Clay Skipper in an interview with GQ.

Take the advice with a grain of salt, in the last four years, Syndergaard suffered a partial tear in his right lat muscle and a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

When asked to source his information, Syndergaard cited his love for podcast hosts Ben Greenfield and Joe Rogan. “I think there’s something to the 5G and all the EMF,” the hulking pitcher said while again suggesting “turn your WiFi off before you go to bed.”

Syndergaard said people have a disconnect with their environment, which is why he is a proponent of “earthing.” He describes it as “basically standing barefoot and making a connection to the earth. Sounds kind of like witchcraft, but I believe the science behind it.”

Thor went on to blast health fanatic Tom Brady for his TB12 method as he touts his own nutrition regimen. “We don’t really do, like, the normal ‘healthy eating,’ as you would say, like the basic Tom Brady diet, which is – don’t get me started on that,” Syndergaard told GQ.

The Mets pitcher prefers a lot of beef, compared to Brady’s predominantly plant-based diet. “I think that people shun red meat way too much,” Syndergaard added.

Brady has seemingly defeated Father Time, recently winning his seventh NFL Super Bowl at 43-years-old, while Syndergaard continues to miss a significant number of games for the third time in five seasons.

