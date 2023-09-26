Miami Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill Reveals Unexpected Plans for Retirement: ‘I Really Wanna Be a Porn Star, Bro’

When professional athletes retire, many of them choose to use that fame to pivot into a career in broadcasting.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, will be taking a different approach.

During a Tuesday live stream on Twitch, Hill was talking to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans about retirement. At first, even Evans predicted that Hill’s future was on television.

“When you retire, you’re gonna be all over the place,” Evans said. “They’re gonna put you on TV [and] everything.”

That’s when Hill revealed his intentions to try his hand at the adult film industry industry instead.

“When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro,” Hill said. “Like, dead serious. You think I got that?”

Is Tyreek Hill serious? 😂 Tyreek: “When I retire bro, I really wanna be a pornstar… very serious. You think I got that?”https://t.co/JCQ5NNJJHl Mike Evans speechless, eventually says: “Naw, I mean whatever you want bro…” This Miami Dolphins season is pretty crazy 😄… pic.twitter.com/DxDdB5LIhk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023

A seemingly stunned Evans was silent for several seconds before finally figuring out how to respond.

“I mean, whatever you want, bro,” Evans said. “I don’t got an opinion on that.”

It may only take a few years to see just how serious Hill is about this plan. In April, he stated his intentions to finish out his current contract with the Dolphins, which ends at the end of the 2026-27 season, and hang up his cleats for good.

Tyreek Hill says he will retire after the 2025 Season 😳 “I’m going to finish out this contract with the #Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits.” (🎥 @SportsRadio810) pic.twitter.com/GhoXokU1Fk — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2023

