Michael Irvin Torches Unvaccinated Amari Cooper: ‘I’m So Hot About It. Are You Joking?!’

ESPN analyst and Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin criticized Amari Cooper after the unvaccinated Cowboys wide receiver tested positive for Covid-19 last week. That prompted Cooper to miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which Dallas lost 19-9. Cooper will also miss Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m absolutely hot about it,” Irvin told TMZ outside ESPN’s South Street Seaport studio in Manhattan. “Are you joking?!”

“I got a guy named Cedrick Wilson catching passes who makes two million, and a guy named Noah Brown catching passes who makes one million,” said Irvin of two of the Cowboys’ lesser-known wideouts. “And I got a guy who makes 21 million on the bench at home not playing. It’s crazy.”

“Our job as athletes is to try to remove any reason of not winning the Super Bowl,” said the three-time Super Bowl champion. “It’s why I condition. So that fatigue ain’t the reason I lose the Super Bowl. That’s why I go over plays a million times, so that a mistake is not the reason I lose the Super Bowl. So you have to try to mitigate any issue that could cost you a game or a Super Bowl, and Covid is one of them. You go get vaccinated to try to mitigate it, best you can.”

Irvin noted Covid is still a concern, and “you can still get it, even after you’ve been vaccinated, but it’s a different percentage, chance of you getting it.”

He concluded by reiterating, “I’m so hot at Amari Cooper.”

Watch above via TMZ.

