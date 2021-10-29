Michael Irvin Goes NUTS on A.J. Green After Botched Final Play in Cardinals Loss to Packers: ‘This Is Your Time To Eat!’

Thursday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals ended in shocking fashion after Arizona wideout A.J. Green failed to turn around to catch what could have been the game-winning touchdown with seconds left. Instead, the ball was intercepted and the Cardinals took their first loss of the season.

The conclusion of the final Cardinals drive confused everyone from Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury to NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Trailing 24-21 with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Arizona was at Green Bay’s nine yard line. At best, the Cardinals would score the game-winning touchdown. At worst, they’d kick a chip shot field goal to send the game to overtime.

About that.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray dropped back to pass and immediately looked toward Green in the end zone. He was being covered by cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was actually on Arizona’s practice squad until Green Bay signed him earlier this month. Green made contact with Douglas as Murray threw the ball exactly where he wanted.

Just one problem: for some reason, Green didn’t turn around. Instead, Douglas somehow managed to get a hand on the ball and then picked it off to seal the victory for the Packers.

After the game, Irvin was beside himself. He noted that Arizona’s top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had re-aggravated a hamstring injury earlier, wasn’t in the game at that point. Green, he said, should’ve thought the ball would be heading his way.

Irvin suggested Green was distracted while running his route because he seemed to be looking up at the stadium’s game feed on the big screen.

“He was looking up at the replay board right here like he’s trying to see where is Kyler Murray going, or is he scrambling, and what should I do?” said Irvin. “What I don’t understand is, DeAndre Hopkins is not in this game. A.J. Green, this is your time to eat! You have to believe this ball is coming your way right now and he should’ve been ready for that ball! And all he had to do was sprint off the ball, make body contact, and then turn around. He would’ve caught that ball and they would’ve won the game!”

Asked during his postgame presser what happened on the play, Kingsbury said, “I’m not sure.” He chalked it up to a “miscommunication, obviously.”

“What was the plan that last play?” asked a reporter. “What did you want in general?”

“That. One-on-one over there,” the coach replied, indicating the plan was for the ball to go to Green all along. “We didn’t run the route.”

"We feel like it's a safe throw if he knew the route to run… just didn't communicate on some level." Kliff Kingsbury on AJ Green's end-of-game mistake. pic.twitter.com/5y2TQ4akbE — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 29, 2021

Kingsbury said he felt like it was “a safe throw if he knew the route to run. No question.”

Ouch.

Both Green Bay and Arizona are now 7-1.

