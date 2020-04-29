Michael Jordan Frequently Turned Down Insanely Lucrative Deals, Including an Offer of $100M for One Appearance: Agent

With professional leagues shut down due to the coronavirus, the most talked about figure in the sports world right now is Michael Jordan — who, along with his 1998 Chicago Bulls teammates, is the subject of ESPN’s 10-part documentary hit The Last Dance. Part of the reason the film is receiving such attention is that it features lengthy commentary from Jordan — despite his notorious reluctance to participate in outside projects. In fact, according to his longtime agent, the six-time NBA champion was so averse to making appearances that actually left some insanely lucrative deals on the table.

In an interview with Boomer & Gio on New York sports radio station WFAN, David Falk — Jordan’s longtime agent — shed some light on a few of the massive deals his client instructed him to decline.

“He turned down a deal… to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a preseason game with Charlotte,” Falk said. “And some woman in the Philippines offered me seven million dollars for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down.”

Seven million dollars for a four-hour round of golf is quite a bit of money. But Falk claims that Jordan once turned down an offer which reached nine figures in exchange for just two hours of the NBA legend’s time.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars,” Falk said. “And all he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal. And he turned it down.”

Listen above, via WFAN.

