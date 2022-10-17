Mike Francesa Rages at Bob Costas For Constantly Talking During Baseball Playoff Broadcasts: ‘He’s Driving Everybody Crazy!’

Mike Francesa was not a fan of Bob Costas‘ play-by-play throughout the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

After Saturday’s game four between the Yankees and the Guardians, Francesa took to his podcast to discuss the game. In the game, the Yankees blew a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, which had Francesa angry at the team for the decisions that factored in the loss. An already fired-up Francesa decided to take a shot at Costas for how he called the game on TBS.

“Costas, who will not be quiet no matter what,” Francesa said, annoyed. “He thinks, I guess, that every word is golden because he just will not shut up.”

Francesa elaborated that Costas decided to teach history in the middle of the game, and he should stop because most people who watch are Yankee fans and already know this information.

“Everything’s a history lesson,” Francesa added. “We don’t need a history lesson every two seconds! Everybody’s a Yankee fan; they have Yankee history. They understand Yankee history. They know it backwards and forwards! This is not a history class! It’s a baseball game! Be quiet! Do the game!”

Costas made it tough for the viewer to watch and enjoy the game, argued Francesa.

“He’s driving everybody crazy,” Francesa continued. “He must’ve said a thousand times, ‘The Yankee home runs.’ We know the Yankees have doubled their home runs this year! We know the Indians [Guardians] hit 127 homers and Yankees 254. We know that! Everybody knows it! Make the point once, not 4,000 times!”

Listen above via The Mike Francesa Podcast.

