Mike Francesa Says Bob Baffert Will Pay the Price for Drugged Kentucky Derby Horse: He’ll Probably ‘Get Taken Down This Time’

A touted horse racing enthusiast, New York sports radio icon Mike Francesa has known Bob Baffert for a long time. And he believes the legendary horse trainer is running out of excuses after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance.

“He’s a very likable guy, he’s easy to like, he’s had a brilliant career, but he has had more excuses than just about anybody,” Francesa said during his appearance with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News.

Since the positive drug test was announced, Baffert has pleaded innocence and cried “cancel culture,” while attempting to convince the public there are many ways a horse can be contaminated by a banned substance.

“They always say they aren’t guilty, they’re always guilty,” Francesa continued, comparing Baffert’s history of getting caught with banned substances to Alex Rodriguez.

“[Baffert] never heard of this drug or never used it on his horse? His filly in the Kentucky Oaks in 2020 was found guilty of using this same substance, betamethasone. He knows the drug,” Francesa said, a clear declaration that he believes Baffert’s claims of sabotage are false.

“Baffert’s probably gonna get taken down this time,” Francesa told Kilmeade. “I don’t see how he’s gonna get himself out of this. But he’s been really good at getting himself out of a lot of drug accusations and a lot of failed tests through the years with a lot of big horses.”

Medina Spirit was Baffert’s fifth horse in 13 months to fail a drug test. And it was at least his 29th horse to test positive for a banned substance during Baffert’s four-decade long career as a trainer.

“He’s gonna lie,” Francesa said. “He’s gonna say he’s innocent for as long as he can get away with it and when he doesn’t get away with it, he’ll deal with the consequences.”

Watch above via, Fox News

