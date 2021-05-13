It’s hard to find boxing chatter that doesn’t involve Jake or Logan Paul right now. With an exhibition fight between Logan and Floyd Mayweather set for June 6, on the heels of Jake’s recent victory against MMA fighter Ben Askren, most eyes on the sport are also on the Paul brothers.

But their emergence has ticked off some fighters and many traditional boxing fans. Aside from their tendency to create irritating viral content, the Paul brothers are grabbing the spotlight from some of the sport’s best boxers.

During his latest episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the legendary heavyweight explained to Mario Lopez and Henry Cejudo why he thinks so many people are bothered by the Paul brothers.

“The real champions don’t even have that many views,” Tyson said about the Pauls’ social media attention. “They’d be happy if they had a million views. These guys get 80 million views.”

“That’s why everybody wants to kill him. Cause they see this little white guy, blonde hair, blue eyes, making all this f*cking money, talking all this sh*t, everybody wants to kill him,” Iron Mike added. “That’s why you wanna kick his ass because you get envious of him, it’s easy to hate those guys.”

“They got balls!” Tyson said as he rehashed last week’s antics with the Paul brothers stealing Mayweather’s hat at their pre-fight presser.

Even if Jake and Logan Paul are bringing more attention to the sport, fighters who have made boxing their life’s work can’t enjoy seeing social media sensations step in the ring for millions of dollars to steal the spotlight.

Watch above via, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

