Milwaukee Bucks Make History by Hiring First Woman to be a Full-Time Play-by-Play Voice for Men’s Pro Team

After winning their first NBA championship in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are still making history, announcing Lisa Byington as their full-time TV play-by-play voice for the upcoming season.

Byington, who will be the Bucks’ lead voice on Bally Sports Wisconsin, becomes the first woman to work as a full-time play-by-play announcer of a professional sports men’s team.

“I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus,” Byington said in the NBA’s press release. “In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”

In recent years, the NBA has seen a number of women break through the male-dominated sportscasting industry to work as game analysts. Doris Burke is recognized as one of ESPN’s top game analysts for their NBA coverage and Sarah Kustok is a highly regarded color commentator for the Brooklyn Nets.

Women as play-by-play announcers remain far less common. Byington will continue to trailblaze through the industry with what is considered a groundbreaking hire by the Bucks.

The 45-year-old veteran sportscaster has worked as a play-by-play voice, studio host and reporter for CBS, Turner Sports, Fox and the Big Ten Network during her career. She also contributed to NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer, calling men’s and women’s soccer matches.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com