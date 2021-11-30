Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Admits to Shocking Blunder: ‘Just Got Under the Wrong Guy’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had one of the strangest moments of his NFL career Sunday afternoon and that’s saying a lot for someone who concocted a bizarre plexiglass solution to Covid a few months ago.

As the Vikings attempted to mount a late comeback against the San Francisco 49ers, Cousins scrambled to get his team set for a crucial 4th and goal play with just 9:09 left in the game. As Cousins frantically directed his team in the backfield, he desperately tried to beat the play clock by getting the snap off, but embarrassingly lined up behind his guard instead of under center.

With the clock nearing zero, running back Alexander Mattison rushed toward Cousins to correct the gaffe, but it was too late. The quarterback was forced to burn a timeout after he lined up behind an offensive lineman who didn’t have the ball.

Maybe the hilarious blunder was part of some larger plan to try and get the 49ers to jump offsides? Nope. Cousins was just frazzled and lined up under the wrong lineman. He might not be the best quarterback under pressure, but credit Cousins for being painfully honest at times.

“We just didn’t get lined up properly and the play clock was winding down,” Cousins told reporters after the game. “I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and just got under the wrong guy,” the quarterback added with a bit of a chuckle.

Cousins is one of the strangest quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s capable of compiling numbers that are worthy of MVP consideration by the end of a season, but you can almost guarantee his season will always come to an abrupt end. At 33-years-old, Cousins has just one career playoff victory and continues to prove he is who is by struggling in high pressure moments.

Watch above via Fox

