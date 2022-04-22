Minor League Game Turns Into All-Out Brawl After Prospect Gets Nuked At The Plate

A minor league baseball game got ugly Thursday after Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed was drilled by a pitch while at the plate.

The brawl happened at the bottom of the third inning between the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as pitcher Marcel Rentería of the Ponies struck Reed with a hard fastball to the hands, allowing him to walk to first. But before he could get there, Rentería said something to the Boston Red Sox prospect, causing Reed to lose it and unload on the Double-A pitcher, starting an all-out battle between the two sides.

Brawl breaks out in a Double-A game between the Mets and Red Sox affiliates 😳 (h/t @HNoll21) pic.twitter.com/OD559F4EWv — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 21, 2022

Clearly Rentería said something to Reed that he didn’t like, charging the pitcher before popping him right in the mouth as hell broke loose on the field.

Some might speculate that the feud is merely between the two clubs, Ponies being attached to the New York Mets and Sea Dogs to the Red Sox, but this clearly steps over the line.

This isn’t the first baseball brawl to take place this week. If you recall, a college baseball game turned violent Wednesday when a pitcher dropped a baserunner after giving up a home run.

Thankfully the game was able to resume as the Sea Dogs emerged victorious, 12-5.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com