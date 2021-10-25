Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach gets paid to coach and evaluate football talent, but judging candy appears to be his true passion.

The Bulldogs 45-6 romp of Vanderbilt gave the TV broadcast time to discuss Leach’s disdain for candy corn, which he provided more clarity on after the win. With Halloween just days away, Leach destroyed the holiday staple and gave a detailed candy breakdown during his postgame interview.

“I mean, I completely hate Candy Corn,” Leach reiterated before declaring his affinity for gummy bears, specifically the “Haribo ones.”

“The other thing I like is when they used to have the Sprees in a box. Outstanding,” the 60-year-old football coach said. “You have to go to the Dollar Store to find it. But I do.”

Leach didn’t stop his Halloween sweets breakdown at the Dollar Store, noting there is an ongoing candy revolution.

“You know there’s still candy innovation,” Leach explained. “Although a while back, I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall. Because they have gummy everything. You know they have those Nerds clusters, which is new, which is good. The Nerds clusters is good. Then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy.”

Leach might have his sugary favorites, but there’s no doubt the postgame candy tastes a little sweeter after enjoying the treat of a dominant 45-6 victory on the football field.

Watch above via KTTV

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com