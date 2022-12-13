Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach Has Died At 61

Mississippi State’s head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61, the university announced in a statement.
Last Sunday afternoon, Leach suffered a severe medical condition and was brought to Oktibbeha County Hospital before being transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Mississippi State released the devastating news of Leach’s death through a statement. The statement read:
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Michael Charles “Mike” Leach passed away last night (Monday, Dec. 12) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.
The statement from the Leach family read:
Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.
Mark E. Keenum, Mississippi State’s school President said in a statement:
Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative “Air Raid” offenses changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.
Leach was in his third year as Mississippi State’s head football coach. Before he became the Bulldog’s head coach, Leach was also a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State.
The outpouring of love and support came on Twitter after the news of his death was released.
