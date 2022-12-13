Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach Has Died At 61

Mississippi State’s head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61, the university announced in a statement.

Last Sunday afternoon, Leach suffered a severe medical condition and was brought to Oktibbeha County Hospital before being transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.

Mississippi State released the devastating news of Leach’s death through a statement. The statement read:

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Michael Charles “Mike” Leach passed away last night (Monday, Dec. 12) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

The statement from the Leach family read:

Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.

Mark E. Keenum, Mississippi State’s school President said in a statement:

Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape. His innovative “Air Raid” offenses changed the game. Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.

Leach was in his third year as Mississippi State’s head football coach. Before he became the Bulldog’s head coach, Leach was also a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State.

The outpouring of love and support came on Twitter after the news of his death was released.

RIP Mike Leach all time football guy pic.twitter.com/9xFiaLbQXX — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was 1-of-1. He was one of the best characters in sports and was an innovator that helped change football. In a world where coaches are corporate and mostly the same, he stood out because he was genuinely himself. This is a terrible day for college football. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 13, 2022

Mississippi State just announced Mike Leach has died at 61 years old. Sad day for college football fans everywhere. Some stories here about what a great guy he was. Prayers for his family. pic.twitter.com/En4NcVSSJV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach’s wedding advice. R.I.P. to a true king.pic.twitter.com/51ngMP31HU — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 13, 2022

Got to have a few beers with Mike Leach one evening several years ago and have wanted to spend more time with him ever since. Such a cool cool dude. RIP coach. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach had his detractors. He was certainly not without controversy. Honestly, he kind of dug both of those facts. But no matter where one stood on Leach, there is one fact that is indisputable: The world is going to be less interesting without him in it. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 13, 2022

RIP Mike Leach. Horrible news to wake up to. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 13, 2022

My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior. A great man who impacted so may lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers. Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/AozWnzsQv6 — John Cohen (@JohnCohenAD) December 13, 2022

Many are praying for Coach Mike Leach. I thought this was a cool video to make sure people see how he made a staffer feel special with a gameball. https://t.co/uzQmRqPMXg — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) December 13, 2022

