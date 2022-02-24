MLB Hall-of-Famer Threatens to Batter Commissioner Rob Manfred: ‘I Hate That Motherf*cker’

With Major League Baseball currently stuck in a lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t making many new friends and he certainly doesn’t have one in Hall-of-Fame pitcher Goose Gossage.

Gossage spoke to Bob Nightengale of USA Today this week and the often unfiltered baseball legend didn’t disappoint when he absolutely torched Manfred.

“I hate that mother*cker,” Gossage told USA Today. “You know how much I hate him? I called [Hall of Fame chairman] Jane Forbes Clark before the induction last year and said, ‘Jane, I don’t know who where you stand with this guy, but I may punch Rob Manfred right in the [expletive] nose and spatter his [expletive] nose all over his [expletive] face right in the lobby of your hotel.”

Manfred isn’t popular right now. The fanbase is aging, TV ratings are dwindling and the season is on hold as players and owners bicker over a new collective bargaining agreement.

“It breaks my heart to see what has happened to this game,’’ Gossage continued. “They tore my heart out and cut it up. …They ruined the game. I can’t even watch a baseball game.”

Gossage quite literally can’t watch a game right now. With players being locked out by the owners during their labor dispute, the first week of Spring Training games have already been postponed and Opening Day of the regular season is very much in jeopardy.

Representatives for the players and owners have finally started to meet regularly this week, but both sides remain miles apart on key labor issues such as minimum salary, service time, and the luxury tax threshold.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com