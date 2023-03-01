MLB Pitcher Wanted To Confront Opposing Player In Times Square — After The Two Brawled Previously In a Game

After the two fought in a game, Chicago White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly wanted to confront former New York Yankees prospect Tyler Austin in Times Square.

At the early start of the 2018 season, the Yankees were up at Fenway Park to take on their most hated rival, the Boston Red Sox. At the beginning of the game, Austin slid into second base and appeared to spike a Red Sox infielder with his metal cleats. Later in the game, Kelly drilled Austin in retaliation with a pitch up and in, and chaos quickly ensued.

Austin charged the mound and punched Kelly before the Red Sox pitcher had the Yankees designated hitter in a headlock. The bad blood did not end from Kelly’s perspective as he told Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose that he was ready to confront Austin in one of the Big Apple’s most popular tourist destinations.

“My agents were in the car driving through Times Square, and they were joking around, and they’re like, ‘oh my God, there’s Tyler Austin. Do you want me to unlock the door for you?’ And the only thing I heard was Tyler Austin. I didn’t know they were like joking around,” Kelly said.

“And I was like, ‘yeah, let’s go.’ I just instantly locked, and I like started like crawling over the seat. And they’re like, no, no, no, no, no! We’re just messing with you,” Kelly said. “‘You’re not gonna go out and confront this guy in the middle of Times Square.'”

The White Sox pitcher quickly snapped out of his rage and realized how poor of a mistake it would have been if he did get out of the car to confront another player in a public place.

“They’re like, ‘you’re not getting out of the car right now, in Times Square,'” Kelly said. “And I was like, ‘oh yeah, you’re probably right.’ And that was it, but that is definitely true. A true statement and it wasn’t me spotting him; it was more of an egg-on thing, but I took it literal, like serious at first.”

“Then I had to kind of check myself reality,” he said.

Rose asked the pitcher if he would have punched Austin if he did get out of the car.

“There would have been some talking and be like, ‘hey man, are you good? Is it done?’ type thing,” Kelly said. “And it was done because I think he actually got sent down and never came back, I don’t think?”

Austin did play in the big leagues after the insane brawl the two started.

Watch above via MLB and The Chris Rose Rotation on Jomboy Media.

