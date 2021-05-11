MLB Player Todd Frazier Fat Shames Local Sports Radio Host on Twitter: That ‘Slob is Talking Sh*t. Go Grab Another Hot Dog.’

Major League Baseball player Todd Frazier blasted Mark Madden with insults after the local sports radio host mocked him for getting released by the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday.

“Hey, @FlavaFraz21 …happy [f–king] trails, you scrub. DFA’d. Now [Go F*ck Yourself],” Madden tweeted after the 35-year-old Frazier was released by the Pirates.

Madden, who hosts a weekday sports show on Pittsburgh’s 105.9 The X, has a habit of ticking off local athletes. But his latest target wasn’t about to sit quietly and let Madden have his jabs.

After losing his Major League Baseball gig with the Pirates, Frazier replied to Madden on Twitter, fat shaming the local radio host with insults and profanities.

“Funny that this slob, I mean absolute slob is talking s–t,” the former Home Run Derby champ tweeted alongside a photo of Madden. “Go grab another hot dog. Please look yourself in the mirror my goodness. You wouldn’t dare say this to my face FLOUNDER. love your nickname btw. This picture tells it all. And to think people take you serious. GTFOH [Get the f–k outta here].”

Funny that this slob, i mean absolute slob is talking shit. Go grab another hot dog. Please look yourself in the mirror my goodness. You wouldn’t dare say this to my face FLOUNDER. love your nickname btw. This picture tells it all 😂 and to think people take you serious. GTFOH pic.twitter.com/kpLLNpdLHb — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) May 10, 2021

“That’s a solid hit. Rare for you,” Madden tweeted back to the two-time MLB All-Star. “I’d gladly say it to your face. The Pirates could use the attendance. Bat-shaming > fat-shaming. I was here before you got here, & here after you’re gone…& it didn’t take too [f–king] long. Cut by the Pirates. I’ve had career lows. Not that low.”

A bold, brash and sometimes offensive radio host, the 60-year-old Madden has a history of controversial incidents. In 2008, Madden was fired by ESPN for comments he made about Senator Ted Kennedy on the company’s local radio affiliate in Pittsburgh.

“I’m very disappointed to hear that Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts is near death because of a brain tumor,” Madden said. “I always hoped Senator Kennedy would live long enough to be assassinated.”

Two years later, Madden generated social media backlash after he sent a crass tweet to a female follower. “Ur a girl, so … u know nothing & ur opinion is useless,” he wrote. “Get in the kitchen, have a kid, dance ’round a pole, something.” Madden quickly deleted the tweet.

