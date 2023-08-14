MLB Probing Online ‘Speculation’ That Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Is Dating a Minor — Franco Denies

By Ahmad AustinAug 14th, 2023, 1:07 pm
 
Wander Franco

Scott Audette/AP

The MLB and Tampa Bay Rays are looking into claims that Rays star Wander Franco is involved with a minor.

On Sunday, rumors began circulating on social media Franco, 22, was dating a 14-year-old. Images of the alleged girlfriend also surfaced online.

Franco was taken out of the Rays’ lineup against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, but manager Kevin Cash claimed it was a scheduled rest day. “I am aware of this speculation,” Cash said when asked about the allegations. “I’m not going to comment any further on that. But the day off was because (of) the day off.”

In the statement, the team said it discovered the rumors during the game.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the statement read. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Not long after the rumors started to spread, Franco took to Instagram to deny the claims.

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said. “People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

The age of the alleged partner has also come into question. Sports commentator John Mincone received information from a source claiming the relationship started “before she was 13” and Franco was 17. The source, Mincone specified, has been “around MLB for 20+ years.”

“Both families agreed to the relationship and he stopped messing with her once he turned 18 and said he wasn’t going to (the Dominican Republic) to see her until she turned 18,” the source said.

The league’s “due diligence” into the rumors is ongoing, and Franco has not traveled with the team for its next series against the San Francisco Giants.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: