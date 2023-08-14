MLB Probing Online ‘Speculation’ That Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Is Dating a Minor — Franco Denies

The MLB and Tampa Bay Rays are looking into claims that Rays star Wander Franco is involved with a minor.

On Sunday, rumors began circulating on social media Franco, 22, was dating a 14-year-old. Images of the alleged girlfriend also surfaced online.

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco is finished man. Here is the 14 year old kid wearing Tampa merch, also in saying: “the one with a baseball player” Also in the chat messages someone is alleging he won’t travel back to DR till she gets 18. MAN THAT GUY NEEDS JAIL ASAP. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/869cXmMdCK — ADHD (@ADHDGoat) August 14, 2023

Franco was taken out of the Rays’ lineup against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, but manager Kevin Cash claimed it was a scheduled rest day. “I am aware of this speculation,” Cash said when asked about the allegations. “I’m not going to comment any further on that. But the day off was because (of) the day off.”

Manager Kevin Cash addresses the media after the @RaysBaseball loss to the Guardians on Sunday 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ZmhDdztl3T — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 13, 2023

In the statement, the team said it discovered the rumors during the game.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the statement read. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Not long after the rumors started to spread, Franco took to Instagram to deny the claims.

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said. “People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

From Wander Franco’s IG Live : “They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side & not get involved with anybody.” pic.twitter.com/DEtsHCrbQW — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) August 14, 2023

The age of the alleged partner has also come into question. Sports commentator John Mincone received information from a source claiming the relationship started “before she was 13” and Franco was 17. The source, Mincone specified, has been “around MLB for 20+ years.”

“Both families agreed to the relationship and he stopped messing with her once he turned 18 and said he wasn’t going to (the Dominican Republic) to see her until she turned 18,” the source said.

Story I’ve gotten regarding the Wander Franco situation. Still not great. pic.twitter.com/OzSFRQDUBa — John Mincone (@JMincone) August 14, 2023

The league’s “due diligence” into the rumors is ongoing, and Franco has not traveled with the team for its next series against the San Francisco Giants.

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco did not travel on the team plane to San Francisco, where the Rays will start a series with the Giants tomorrow, sources tell ESPN. The Rays earlier said MLB is doing “due diligence” concerning social media posts from earlier today about Franco. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 14, 2023

