MLB’s Rays Reportedly May Split Home Games Between Tampa and Montreal, Which Everyone Agrees is Really Stupid

By Connor MannionJun 20th, 2019, 2:52 pm

A new report states the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team in Florida is exploring a plan to share home games with Montreal in Canada, which is nowhere near Florida.

ESPN reported, on Thursday, that The Tampa Bay Rays have received permission from Major League Baseball’s executive council to explore a plan in which they would play early-season home games in the Tampa Bay area.

The team would then spend the remainder of the year in Montreal, which lost its professional team in 2005 after it moved to D.C.

You may be wondering how much Montreal and Tampa Bay have in common, as the two cities do not — as Fivethirtyeight’s Nate Silver pointed out — have any direct flights to one another currently.

A drive between the two cities would take about 23 hours with no stopping.

A source told ESPN that the Rays would play in new stadiums in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal area. According to the report, the Rays have faced difficulty in securing a new stadium, little local revenue and a poor television deal–and may be relocated entirely if the Montreal plan ends in failure.

People on Twitter quickly called out the ridiculous nature of the plan.

The Rays’ hometown newspaper, The Tampa Bay Times, also noted there are several issues with the plan including: “How much harder would it be to get a new stadium financed and built in the Tampa Bay area for only 40 or so home games than 81?”

