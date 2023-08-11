MLS Player Cut From Team After League’s Investigation Into Allegations He Called a Teammate the N-Word

D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas has been released from the team after allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black teammate.

The team announced on Thursday that the two parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“Fountas was placed on administrative leave by MLS on July 21 following what the league determined were credible allegations that he used prohibited and discriminatory language against another player,” the statement said.

“There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny, or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world and D.C. United do not tolerate any acts of this nature.”

In the second half of the team’s July 15 match against the New England Revolution, Fountas and teammate Nigel Robertha could be seen arguing. That argument reportedly continued all the way into the locker room. Robertha later told the team that Fountas used the n-word, and the team forwarded that information to the MLS.

Both players were placed on administrative leave during the league’s investigation, though Robertha was reinstated July 24.

Black Players for Change — an organization with more than 170 MLS players, coaches, and staff — also released a statement on Fountas’ departure.

“Ensuring accountability for those who engage in racism sends a clear message that such abhorrent behavior will no longer be tolerated in Major League Soccer,” the organization said. “We stand in solidarity in holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or contributions to the game.”

As ESPN noted, this isn’t the first time Fountas has been involved in this kind of controversy. During a match against Inter Miami last September, Miami defender Aime Mabika claimed Fountas used a slur toward then-teammate Damion Lowe. The MLS found the allegation to be “credible,” but could not corroborate it and no fine was issued.

